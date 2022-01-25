Comedian Kevin Hart headed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a social media post by El Paso LIVE, comedian Kevin Hart will make the Sun City a stop during his 2022 tour.

Hart is scheduled to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

El Paso LIVE! officials share that the ticket presale begins this Wednesday, January 26 at 10AM (code: FRONTROW). Full ticket sales begin on Thursday, January 27 at 10AM.

Officials remind show attendees that the show is a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

