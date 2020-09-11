Comedian Jon Stringer to perform at El Paso Comic Strip this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Comedian Jon Stringer and Alvin Williams will perform this weekend (Sept. 10 – 13) at Bart Reed’s Comic Strip in East El Paso.

Stringer hails from Austin, Texas, and was featured on Netflix in the comedy special, “They Can’t Deport Us All.” Stringer has also appeared on MTV’s talent show, “Dude This Sucks.”

There are two shows on Friday and Saturday. The performances start at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, there will only be one show at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $22.

In response to COVID-19, the El Paso Comic Strip said it is taking extra precautions to make sure guests are safe. The comedy club also said it will maintain the strictest health code standards of cleanliness throughout the venue and will continue to review, enhance, and reinforce those standards frequently, especially in light of the current challenges.

Guests are also asked to do their part by washing and sanitizing their hands regularly and practicing good respiratory etiquette (e.g. cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing), and avoid touching their face.

People are also asked to be mindful of others and ask people not to attend a performance if they are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Officials also said that the seating capacity has been reduced and follows the six feet social distancing.

For more information and to buy tickets click on this link.