Update: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue team has rescued a mountain biker who had fallen off their bike near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso.

The patient was checked at the scene and then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The rescue team has demobilized.

Original Story: The Combined Search and Rescue Team is responding to an individual in distress at Chuck Heinrich Park, the El Paso Fire Department reported via its Twitter account.

The park in Northeast El Paso is known for having a trailhead that leads to hiking trails in the Franklin Mountains.

Our KTSM photographer on the scene reports the incident is happening at the Lazy Cow Trailhead.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store