EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces’ Columbia Elementary School, which closed in late 2018 due to a mold infestation, is one step closer to becoming a brand-new school in the Las Cruces Public School district.
Demolition of the building on Elks Drive is in full swing this week, with parts of the building already leveled.
Sandoval Construction began gutting the building in mid-March. After the interior work was complete, heavy equipment began the tear-down of exterior walls.
LCPS officials say construction of the new school, which will be on the same Elks Drive location, is scheduled to start in July, 2023 and will accommodate 752 students – an increase from the 550 students it served when the school closed in 2018.
Public School Capital Outlay Council (PSCOC) funding will pay for a portion of the cost to build the new school.
Demolition is expected to wrap up by October. The planning and design phase will follow, with an expected completion date of April 2023.
- Humane Society of El Paso’s Kitten Shower on Saturday
- Sick of school catalog fundraisers, Texas dad launches hilarious GoFundMe
- Three Americans among victims of Mexico cockfighting ring massacre
- El Pasoan shares life-changing weight loss journey
- City oks funding for Duranguito MPC safety concerns
- Columbia Elementary demolition makes way for new school
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.