EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces’ Columbia Elementary School, which closed in late 2018 due to a mold infestation, is one step closer to becoming a brand-new school in the Las Cruces Public School district.

Demolition of the building on Elks Drive is in full swing this week, with parts of the building already leveled.

Years of thoughtful planning went into this process. It hasn’t come without some hardships, but our Columbia family will soon be together again in the same location. Ralph Ramos, Superintendent, Las Cruces Public Schools

Sandoval Construction began gutting the building in mid-March. After the interior work was complete, heavy equipment began the tear-down of exterior walls.

LCPS officials say construction of the new school, which will be on the same Elks Drive location, is scheduled to start in July, 2023 and will accommodate 752 students – an increase from the 550 students it served when the school closed in 2018.

Photo courtesy LCPS

Public School Capital Outlay Council (PSCOC) funding will pay for a portion of the cost to build the new school.

Demolition is expected to wrap up by October. The planning and design phase will follow, with an expected completion date of April 2023.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.