EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of Socorro is hosting the annual Color Run & Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday morning, April 8, at Bulldog Championship Park, at 316 Buford Rd.

The Color Run is a pet-friendly 3K run/walk featuring paint and water stations, perfect for the whole family. Registrations for this activity are $8 per person and it includes a race T-shirt, water bottle, and a paint packet while supplies last. You can register here.

In addition, there will be other fun activities such as information booths, door prizes, face painting, jumping balloons, giveaways and free photos with the Easter bunny.

The schedule for this festival is as it follows:

7 a.m. Color Run starts

8 a.m. Gates open

-Face paint & photos with Easter Bunny

-Music

-Food Trucks & Vendors

9 a.m. Zumba

10 a.m. Karate

11 a.m. Clown show

12 p.m. Easter egg hunt

To register, click here.