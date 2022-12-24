UPDATE: The collision has been cleared, and there is currently no backup. Exit 22B/Juarez Exit is now open, according to TxDot El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to TxDot El Paso, a collision took place on Saturday afternoon near I-10 East near US-54, causing backup to US-54 South and I-10 West.

I-10 East near US-54 Interchange is experiencing backup. Exit 22/Juarez Exit ramp is currently closed. Traffic is backed up to US-54 South and I-10 West interchange. Clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been released regarding the collision.