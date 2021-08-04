Collision in Upper Valley closes all lanes on Doniphan Drive near Los Mochis

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation office in El Paso says there is an an emergency closure in the Upper Valley.

All lanes going both way on Doniphan from Los Mochis to Canutillo have been closed as El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a collision.

KTSM 9 News has learned that a motorcycle was involved in the collision. Early reports suggest a truck allegedly struck the motorcycle after trying to execute a U-turn. One individual has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

