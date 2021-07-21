Collaboration efforts bring new Little Free Library to Chaparral

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Residents from the Otero County Prison Facility are bringing literature to expand knowledge and develop creativity to The Betty McKnight Community Center in Chaparral.

The Little Free Library Project is a partnership between the Otero County Prison Facility, Dona Ana County facilities and Parks Department.

The residents of the prison built the structure to give back to the community. Both adults and children will have access to good books and will be able to exchange books with others in the community.

