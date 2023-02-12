EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, the 2023 El Paso Marathon took place.

The marathon course through the Mission Valley returned for a second year. The race began at San Elizario High School, went through the town of San Elizario, through Socorro, then the community of Ysleta, then to Ascarate Park and the final five-mile stretch finished off at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Cole Shugart, a former cross-country runner at the University of Portland and most recently New Mexico State, was the first male to finish the marathon. Shugart finished in 2 hours, 35 minutes and 20 seconds to earn a victory in his marathon debut. He won by nearly eight minutes. Daniel Everett finished second in the men’s category with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes, eight seconds. Juan Robles finished third with a time of 2 hours, 49 minutes, 24 seconds in the men’s category.

Colleen Everett was the first female to finish the marathon. Everett finished in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 13 seconds. Everett finished the marathon about 12 minutes after her husband, Daniel Everett, who finished 2nd in the men’s category.

“I saw my husband with like 0.2 to go and then I saw the clock and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I am going to be well under 3 [hours], which was the goal for today.” Colleen Everett said post-marathon.

Lauren Clevenger finished 2nd in the female’s category with a time of 3 hours, 9 minutes, 39 seconds. Jennifer Geracitano finished 3rd in the female’s category with a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes, 29 seconds.

To see all of the results from the 2023 El Paso Marathon, click here.