EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months.

John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that are all seeing an increase of up to 25 percent once it gets colder.

“We typically, once the cold temperatures really set in, we will see an increase of 50-75 percent, so if you look at last night’s digits of 15 to 20 [percent], just triple that in the near future,” said Martin.

For the first colder night of the season, they pulled out blankets and jackets that were donated last year as well as some hot coffee to keep people warm.

One of their five shelters is a welcome center that is currently half-populated with migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

Martin said they are seeing less migrants from Venezuela at the moment, but the numbers of migrants seeking shelter is still pretty steady.

“We’re not seeing the large numbers that we saw a month ago or three or four weeks ago. We are still seeing a large number of migrants in need,” he explained.

Martin said they don’t believe the migrant situation is behind them and are in anticipation, still preparing for more migrants to come.

The Opportunity Center is now looking for donations of winter gear such as blankets, winter coats and jackets as well as non-perishables that you can deliver to 1208 Myrtle Ave. in South-Central El Paso.

For all the shelters’ daily needs you can also look at their Facebook page.

