Cold War Kids to play at El Paso Forever benefit concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The second annual El Paso Forever benefit concert will be headlined by the Cold War Kids.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Union Plaza District of Downtown El Paso. Tickets are on sale for $25 at trickyfalls.com and will be available at the door as long as the event does not sell out, a news release from the El Paso Community Foundation said.

Proceeds will go to the El Paso Community Foundations Because of You Fund, which benefits the You Rock! girls’ music camp planned for summer 2020, the release said.

“We are over the moon to have Cold War Kids back in El Paso and build on our mission to promote art and philanthropy hand in hand,” said Jim Ward, of rock bands Sparta and At the Drive-In. Ward and his wife Kristine started the Because of You Fund and El Paso Forever Concert.

El Paso’s Emily Davis and the Murder Police and Sleepspent will open the show, the release said.