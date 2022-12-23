EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The arctic cold front that has been freezing over most of the country is still hitting the Borderland but is expected to weaken by Christmas Day.
On Saturday, Christmas Eve, expect the winds to subside and minimal wind chill effect in the Borderland.
Highs will be in the upper 40s and overnight lows in lower 20s.
On Sunday, Christmas Day, we will begin to see temperatures closer to seasonal, in lower 50s with lighter winds.
We will begin to see a warming trend beginning next week until Wednesday going into Thursday when we will get more windy conditions and some rain chances.
