Cold front: below average Monday as rain chances increse

Dropping temperatures will take over the Borderland these next two days due to a cold front created by moisture entering our region from a high-pressure system.

Monday rain chances will begin to increase causing possible thunderstorms and rain showers throughout the evening into Tuesday.

Overcast skies cover most of the Borderland, as highs are expected to stay in the low 90’s.

Temperatures will continue to drop Tuesday into the 80’s which has not been seen since early June.

The cooler temperatures come after a record-breaking Sunday as temperatures reached a high of 106° surpassing the previous record high set in 2018 at 103°.