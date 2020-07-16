Coin shortage: the change is out there but it might just be in your wallet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pandemic is shortchanging the economy, literally. You may have noticed that some gas stations and corner stores are asking you to pay with exact change or with a debit card.

While walking into a gas station a sign can be seen on the door that reads, “Due to the coin shortage across the U.S. we are only accepting exact change for cash purchases or credit or debit payments”.

Similar signs can be seen at drive thru’s across the city.

One Central El Paso corner store is finding ways to deal with the shortage and still allow people to pay with cash.

​”If we don’t have the exact change if it’s just a little cents off… we round it like now if it is 89 it would be 90 cents or maybe a dollar,” said Gustavo Lazare an employee of Majestic Grocery in Central El Paso.

He said the store needs more coins, so it’s better if people pay in cash rather than a card.

“I think the problem is that it is not that there is no change but it’s not flowing around. So I think one way to fix it, is if people would starting using change again and less card,” said Lazare.

The Federal Reserve said there is enough coins in the economy but they are not being used.

A statement on the Federal Reserve website said, “With establishments like retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities and Laundromats closed, the typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of the coin”.

It’s not really that we are out of coins, rather they may be in your wallet.