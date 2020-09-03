EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coffee House of Hel opened up in June as the first horror-themed coffee shop in El Paso.

Helen and Robert Hinojos decided to take the leap of faith and start their long-awaited business in midst of the pandemic.

Robert said they were inspired to open the coffeeshop by a horror movie.

“In the movie, the guy wants to own his own horror shop and at the end he falls in love with a girl who owns her own ice cream shop,” Robert explained. “So, they come together and it becomes (a) horror ice cream shop.”

“And we can’t make ice cream, so we decided to go with coffee,” added Helen.

Their drinks have unique flavors, with odd spooky names too. They serve “Bloody Brains,” “Killer Clown,” “Summon the Darkness” and many more imaginative drinks that they developed themselves.

“We have witch day, vampire day, zombie day,” said Helen, explaining how each day they play different movies and have special drinks to go with it, like “Witches Brew” for witch day.

They opened their creaking doors in June, just as many businesses started closing down.

“It was now or never,” said Helen.

She explained they had the idea in their minds for some time, but even with difficulties they decided to officially start the business.

“We thought it was going to be a big struggle because of the pandemic and because everybody was closing their doors, but it actually turned out pretty good in the beginning,” she said.

Now, she says, the number of clients has gone down, with parents and children spending most weekdays at home due to online schooling.

Helen says that didn’t stop them from getting a visit from a mystical guest. She said their security camera caught a figurine spontaneously falling of a shelf.

She said that she and her husband wouldn’t be surprised if there was some paranormal activity in the shop with all the decorations praising the world of horror.

They hope the business will pick up more with the scariest night of the year coming closer.

Helen said they have a movie night in mind but don’t know if they will be able to make it happen due to safety restrictions.

Robert said, if nothing else could be done, they will definitely hand out candy to whomever stops by.