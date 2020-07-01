Coalition launches new petition for local police change, resignation of Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several local organizations are demanding a change in leadership within the El Paso Police Department, and said they promise not to stop until their demands are met.



Border Network for Human Rights along with 14 local organizations made their voices heard on Tuesday when it comes to implementing change within EPPD.



The coalition launched a new community petition for El Paso City Council to immediately act on demands such as transforming EPPD into a community-centered policing model, create an independent review commission, and the resignation of Police Chief Greg Allen.



“Signing a petition, making your voice heard, and making sure that people are aware this is something that doesn’t just affect black people. It affects everybody especially here in this community as well,” April Frowner with The El Paso Chapter, The Links, Inc. told KTSM.



“When we say ‘defund the police’, it’s about taking all of those resources because they’re getting a hundred times more resources than any other program in this town. We work in some of the impoverished communities,” Cemelli De Aztlan, Leader of the El Paso Equal Voice Network shared, “We don’t need men with guns walking around. We need programs.”

While remembering lives lost due to police brutality, the movement to end what protesters call systemic racism in El Paso grows louder.

“El Paso is not immune to it. We like to think that we live in a bubble and that things that happen to other people don’t affect everybody else here but last year on August 3 that was proven wrong, and we need to just recognize it,” Frowner said, “I think that’s the beginning to change. If we can just recognize that it’s an issue and that it does happen then maybe we can see some change.”

The coalition said it will continue holding demonstrations every Tuesday, and will call it “Tuesday’s of Justice” in front of City Hall or EPPD Headquarters. Organizers said protests will continue indefinitely until its campaign’s demands are met.



For a full look at the petition, click here.

