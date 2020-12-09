Coalition calls on action from City Council ahead of EPE Newman 6 project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A coalition of environmental advocates and organizations are calling on the El Paso City Council to halt a gas-fueled expansion project.

On Tuesday, the coalition that includes local and state groups as well as concerned community members, sent a letter to council members urging help to work with El Paso Electric (EPE) regarding the Newman Generating Station in Northeast El Paso.

The letter comes in response to EPE’s plan to add a 228-megawatt natural gas generator (named “Newman 6”) to the Newman Generating Station. Construction of Newman 6 is set to begin during the first half of 2021 and completed in 2023, pending final regulatory approvals.

EPE says the project will alleviate existing strain on the current infrastructure. Environmentalists argue the project would further pollute local air quality and negatively affect the global climate crisis.

On Oct. 12, 2020, council expressed unanimous disapproval of the project, although action to impede it was not taken.

“Newman 6 is harmful to our community and should be rejected. As a Councilmember, I call on my colleagues to join me in following the advice of this letter. Our City Council must do more to prevent this gas-plant expansion,” said District 2 Rep. Alexsandra Annello in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News.

Despite local pushback, the project has received support from state organizations.

In October, the Public Utility Commission of Texas unanimously approved EPE’s application for the Newman 6 construction project.

Opponents say the expansion would have negative affects on local health and would pin down the area for decades of fracked gas energy they say is not needed in the 10th sunniest city in the world.

The coalition requests the City Council to exercise its authority to urge EPE to conduct a study on renewable generation and present it to the public. A spokesperson from EPE told KTSM that conducting a renewable generation study was part of the commitments agreed upon when the company was sold, and that the study is set for summer 2021.

Opponents of Newman 6 say community members stand to save money by moving away from fossil fuels and that El Paso is primed to explore renewable energy.

“This summer in the middle of a pandemic, elders in our community had to leave their homes to visit cooling centers to avoid heatstroke,” said Veronica Carbajal, an environmental advocate and former mayoral candidate. “Those of us lucky enough to have air conditioning paid either high electricity or water bills, depending on our a/c unit.”

“To break the vicious cycle of fossil fuels causing higher temperatures causing more fossil fuel use, we need to stop relying on fossil fuels,” she continued.

Proponents of Newman 6 say it will serve as a replacement unit for three existing ones that are more than 60 years old and increase productivity.

EPE says Newman 6 will lead to 20 percent greater efficiency, compared to the units it will be replacing, which result in reduction in natural gas usage.

Moreover, EPE believes Newman 6 will act as a conduit for economic growth as well as renewable energy potential.

“EPE will remain committed to the Texas Renewable Portfolio Standard and the New Mexico Energy Transition Act,” said George De La Torre, a spokesperson for EPE. “EPE will also study and evaluate the growth of electric vehicles, renewable energy resources and battery storage in partnership with UTEP, NMSU and EPCC.”

