Closures to I-10 ring in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Next week, I-10 East will be closed overnight Tuesday through Thursday nights so crews can restripe the area beneath the spaghetti bowl. Starts at 9PM, weather permitting. The detour will loop you up 54 to Pershing turnaround, and back down to I-10 East.

Also: daytime Monday through Thursday, crews will be working on bridge joint repair on ramps connecting to Loop 375 westbound and from US 54 south and from Paisano to Loop 375 eastbound. That’s 9AM – 4PM, so it should not affect rush hour traffic.

Expect daytime closures around Gateway East and Copia as needed, as well as over on Paisano as crews finish up in those areas, anytime between 7AM and 5PM, Monday through Saturday. The other closure of note will be the truck lanes on I-110 southbound Monday through Saturday while crews work on the ornamental fence. That just means trucks will be mixed in with traffic during the day, when it’s usually not so busy.









Courtesy: TxDot

I-10 Connect Closures

Tuesday 1/4/22 through Thursday 1/6/22 9pm-5am

Full closure of I-10 East at ramp H to Raynolds exit

Detour traffic over ramp H to Pershing U-turn, to US 54 South to ramp D back to I-10 East (map not included)

Monday, January 3, through Thursday, January 6, 9am to 4pm

A full closure of Ramp P, which connects US 54 southbound to Loop 375 westbound, will be in place.

A full closure of Ramp Y, which connects US 62 to Loop 375 eastbound, will be in place.

Monday, January 3, through Saturday, January 8, 7am to 5pm

A full closure of Gateway East, from entrance ramp to Marr Street, will be in place (as needed). DETOUR: Traffic should use Raynolds Street to access Gateway East.

A full closure of the I-10 eastbound entrance ramp at Copia Street will be in place (as needed). DETOUR: Traffic should proceed onto Durazno Avenue and use Raynolds Street to access Gateway East.

A closure of the right lane of Paisano Drive eastbound from San Marcial Street to Gateway South (as needed).

A closure of the right lane of Paisano Drive westbound from Gateway South to San Marcial Street (as needed).

Monday, January 3, through Saturday, January 8, 8am to 5pm

A full closure of truck lanes on I-110 southbound (as needed).

Crews will be working onornamental fencing

Tuesday, January 4, and Wednesday, January 5, 9am to 4pm

A closure of the right shoulder of I-10 eastbound at Raynolds Street and Ramp D, which connects US 54 southbound to I-10 eastbound.

Wednesday, January 5, through Saturday, January 22, 24/7

A full closure of the US 54 southbound entrance ramp CD lanes from Cassidy Drive. DETOUR: Traffic should proceed over Pershing Drive, then enter US 54 southbound CD lanes.

Ongoing

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive), as needed.

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard West between US 54 and Palm Street, as needed.

Shoulder work on US 54 from I-10 to Cassidy, as needed.

Intermittent closures on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street. DETOUR: Traffic should use Durazno Avenue, Bowie Street and Rosa Avenue.

THESE CLOSURES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER

