EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members in Clint are hoping to raise $3,000 by Oct. 28 to make improvements to Clint’s Veterans Park.
Melanie Martinez, an advocate for the Veterans of Clint has created a GoFundMe to help the Veterans raise the money needed for improvements. The local Veterans usually hold fundraisers, but it takes a long time for them to get this kind of money.
The money would go to a new lighting system, sprinkler system, and landscaping.
You can make a donation to the park by clicking on this link: Fundraiser by Melanie Martinez : Clint Veterans Park Improvement (gofundme.com)
