Clint strip club shuttered for allegations of “habitual illegal activities”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The County of El Paso shut down a strip club in Far East El Paso County late last week, alleging “habitual illegal activities.”

The Darlington Hideaway, located at 1491 Darrington Road in Clint, was the target of a law enforcement operation Friday night that included officers from the Texas Law Enforcement Beverage Commission (TABC), Texas DPS Troopers, the Socorro K-9 Unit and investigators from the County Attorney’s office.

The County issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the owners of the strip club, Juana Olivia Hidrogo, Christian Ulises Hidrogo, and the club’s operator, Alma Lidia Montoya. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal says their office is seeking a permanent injunction against the club in hopes of closing it permanently.

According to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office, they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, beer, and liquor during the raid. The club does not possess a valid TABC liquor license required to serve alcohol. Authorities arrested one person at the scene, however, the individual was not identified by the County Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit comes after owner Juana Hidrogo was sentenced to six months in jail on January 21 for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of El Paso County’s Nuisance Abatement Team alleges the Darrington Hideaway began operating as an illegal bar in 2007. They began serving beer and liquor without a license and allowing consumption of alcohol until 5 a.m., in violation of Texas liquor laws.

Law enforcement officers targeted the strip club, finding habitual criminal activity including 15 violations for drug delivery, possession of use of drugs – 13 instances by Hideaway owners of employees. Two additional violations for allegedly permitting lewd, immoral or offensive conduct (including prostitution or promotion of prostitution), four aggravated assault calls have been reported at the strip club, three calls for disorderly conduct and one call for criminal mischief.

“We continue to work closely with all local law enforcement agencies to identify and abate criminal activity in our community by identifying and arresting those engaging in criminal activities,” Bernal said.

A District Judge signed the TRO on Friday after being presented with the evidence in the County Attorney’s case. The Darrington Hideaway was closed Friday at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until March 12, 2020, when the Court will hear evidence considering approval of a Temporary Injunction against the business.