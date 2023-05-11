EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Clint Independent School District is inviting the community to their 5th Grade Viva La Fiesta event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The event will be at one of their four middle schools listed below:

Clint Junior High School located at 12625 Alameda Ave.

East Montana Middle School located at 3490 N Ascencion St.

Horizon Middle School located at 400 N Kenazo Ave.

Ricardo Estrada Middle School located at 851 Darrington Road.

The purpose of this event is to let families and future middle school students visit the campuses and get familiar with teachers, staff and programs offered at each campus.

In addition, the district will have their high school staff present from that feeder pattern, showcasing all the different programs we have to offer at the high school level as well.