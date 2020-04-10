Clint ISD staff and alumnus create masks to protect district employees from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff and an alumnus from Clint Independent School District are coming together to provide handmade masks to currently working District employees as a way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

With masks in high demand and short supply, Clint ISD said it has found solutions within its community to provide its employees with adequate protection from COVID-19.

This includes the help of Marisela Lopez, Sonia Munoz, Blanca Hernandez, and Aurelia Flores who are sewing masks for employees who are preparing and distributing meals.

Elliott Knoch, a Clint High School Alumnus from the class of 2005, is also contributing to helping the District by sewing masks out of his family business. His masks will be provided to district employees such as maintenance workers and security officers who are keeping the district safe.

According to district officials, over 200 of these masks have been distributed to Clint ISD employees with more expected to be ready in the next few weeks.