Breaking News
First COVID-19 related death reported in El Paso

Clint ISD staff and alumnus create masks to protect district employees from COVID-19

El Paso News

by: Anahy Diaz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff and an alumnus from Clint Independent School District are coming together to provide handmade masks to currently working District employees as a way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With masks in high demand and short supply, Clint ISD said it has found solutions within its community to provide its employees with adequate protection from COVID-19. 

This includes the help of Marisela Lopez, Sonia Munoz, Blanca Hernandez, and Aurelia Flores who are sewing masks for employees who are preparing and distributing meals.

Elliott Knoch, a Clint High School Alumnus from the class of 2005, is also contributing to helping the District by sewing masks out of his family business. His masks will be provided to district employees such as maintenance workers and security officers who are keeping the district safe.

According to district officials, over 200 of these masks have been distributed to Clint ISD employees with more expected to be ready in the next few weeks. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Is the border actually restricted to essential travel only?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is the border actually restricted to essential travel only?"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

EPISD Education Minute April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD Education Minute April 7"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/9"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link