EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day at Montwood Highschool due to a bomb threat on campus.

The Socorro Independent School District evacuated all students and staff after what it was believed to be a potential bomb threat at an abundance of caution.

The principal, David Herrera sent the following message to parents and tutors to notify about the situation:

“This is David Herrera, Principal of Montwood High School. I am calling to provide you an update regarding the cancellation of classes today. Police have completed their search and deemed our campus safe. No evidence of a viable threat was found. Students will not be allowed to return to the campus to pick up personal belongings. Coaches and program sponsors will contact their teams directly with information regarding afterschool activities for today. We will resume classes per our normal schedule tomorrow, Thursday, September 28. Parents, please help us by reminding your children of the gravity and the serious consequences that they will face if found to have made a threat or false report, whether made as a joke or not. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Montwood High School and Team SISD!”

Law enforcement swept the campus and officials hat the supposed threat was found to be nonviable.

Classes will resume Thursday as scheduled.