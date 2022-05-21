EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is opening the Spray Parks Memorial Day weekend.

In the days leading up to the Memorial Day weekend, the Parks and Recreation Department will be testing the spray parks to ensure quality control.

The spray parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The City owns and operates nine spray parks at the following locations:

Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana

Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson

Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park, 9301 High Ridge

Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge

Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol

Braden Aboud Memorial Park, 4325 River Bend

Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress

In addition to spray parks, the City operates two splash pads located at:

San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W Mills

El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs, 4001 E. Paisano (Now Open)

Spray parks are activated by accessing water flow controls on the playground.

Residents who see non-functioning spray parks or facilities that need maintenance are asked to call 311 or send an email to parksandrecreation@elpasotexas.gov.

