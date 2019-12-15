City’s request for extension of El Paso Electric sale negotiations denied

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Public Utility Commission is denying the City of El Paso’s request for more negotiating time on the sale of El Paso Electric.

City leaders had requested another month to negotiate the terms of the pending $4.3 billion sale of El Paso Electric. According to El Paso Times reporter Vic Kolenc, the three members of the Public Utility Commission did not approve the request.

The deadline for negotiators to resolve issues is December 17. City leaders said they asked for an extension in order to protect workers and ratepayers if the sale goes through.