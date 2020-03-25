City’s One-Stop-Shop temporarily closes to walk-in customers

EL PASO, Texas – In light of the “Stay Home, Work Safe” Order, the City of El Paso’s Planning and Inspections Department is taking a series of measures to protect employees and customers.

The department is temporarily limiting in-person interactions with customers to minimize the spread of the highly contagious disease. Effective immediately the One-Stop-Shop will temporarily close to walk-in customers.

Staff will continue to be available to receive and return calls, make appointments, and respond to emails. All contractor registrations expiring between now and April 30, 2020, will be automatically extended without penalty, provided bond and general liability documentation or up-to-date or are submitted via email.

Planning and Inspections will be accepting and processing applications and other development-related documents by email and/or regular mail or electronic submittal via https://epermits.elpasotexas.gov/CitizenAccess/. Meetings will be conducted via conference calls and/or webex/skype.

Customers are encouraged to visit http://www.elpasotexas.gov/planning-and-inspections to pay online or submit plans, or to learn how to use these online services. Customers may also use the Build El Paso Inspection App, available for iOS or Android users, or IVR to schedule inspections by calling (915)-313-6100.