City’s Live Tree Recycling Services start December 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Tuesday, December 28, the City of El Paso is inviting members of the public to bring their live Christmas trees in for recycling to one of the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations.

Officials say this free service is available from December 28 to January 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

The trees must be free of ornaments and other decorative items to include string lights, frost and glitter.

The Citizen Collection Stations are located at:

1034 Pendale Rd.

121 Atlantic Rd.

4501 Hondo Pass Dr.

2492 Harrison Ave.

3510 Confederate Dr.

Members of the public will also be able to recycle other materials at the drop-off sites including: cardboard gift boxes, holiday cards and wrapping paper. All materials should be free of plastic, metallic material and glitter.

Customers visiting the drop-off sites to dispose of materials other than recyclables must bring a recent water bill and a matching identification card.

This project is part of the City of El Paso’s mission to support a high quality of life and place for our community; and our nurture and promote a healthy, sustainable community. city of el paso

To learn more, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.

