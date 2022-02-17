EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Live Active El Paso initiative and the Department of Public Health’s Be Well Program are offering a free, comprehensive and holistic health-coaching program to help residents activate their wellness journey.

The community is invited to be part of a free, six-week program by participating in an upcoming Health Coach introductory session taking place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on our daily life routine leading us to a more sedentary lifestyle which could negatively affect our overall health. We want residents to stay proactive, maintain an active lifestyle and develop long-term healthy habits that will help reduce our community’s common and often preventable morbidities such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. In addition to vaccines, wearing a face cover, and often washing hands, healthy habits such as proper hygiene, good nutrition, balanced meals, and exercise has the potential to reduce the risks of becoming severely ill and/or dying from COVID-19 and other diseases. angela mora, health director

Participants will receive information on exercise planning, general nutrition education, the power of protein, and the benefits of proper hydration.

This program will teach participants simple steps they can implement in their everyday lives to develop and maintain a strong sense of wellness.

Be Well El Paso offers health coaches trained to help individuals identify health goals and become proactive participants in their health management. The Be Well El Paso program also teaches participants how to read nutrition labels, provides tips on what healthy options to choose while grocery shopping, offers valuable information for expectant mothers-to-be, and much more.

For more information or to register for the upcoming Be Well Session visit the website or call (915) 212-6633.

For more information about the Live Active El Paso initiative visit, click here.

