City works to build partnership with General Motors and explore transition to electric vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso recently had a visit with a technical fellow for electric vehicle commercialization from General Motors Corporation (GM).

Dr. Robert Kleinbaum was in the Borderland to meet with community leaders to identify and explore partnerships to best transition to electric vehicles (EV).

During the visit, Kleinbaum met with representatives from the City of El Paso, the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s Office, UTEP, and El Paso Electric.

“Our region has the potential to lead the state and nation in developing and providing renewable energy sources and partnerships with GM, the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, UTEP, Congresswoman Escobar, and El Paso Electric, and serve as an innovation center,” said Senior Deputy City Manager Cary Westin. “The partnership with GM could speed up the work we’re doing with our Regional Renewable Energy Council, while also working to make great strides in key industry sectors to include advanced manufacturing technology and ecotourism.”

The partnership is set to explore three areas central to energy transition:

Best methods for measuring and managing carbon through the electrification process Providing data on managing EV charging stations Exploring the ways EVs can not only charge, but also provide energy back into the grid

The partnership expands on the Communities of Excellence Program that works to bolster community partnerships to resolve and develop community solutions as they pertain to regional goals.

“General Motors has vowed to make its entire global fleet largely electric by 2035, and the City of El Paso’s Regional Renewable Energy Council is focused on placing El Paso at the forefront of renewable energy innovation, so the community partnership with GM is ideal,” said David Jerome, El Paso Chamber President and CEO.

