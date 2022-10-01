EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a variety of festivals, shows, and family friendly events in the month of October.

Here is of list of events that will be taking place this month:

Sunrise at Scenic Drive (In conjunction with Art on the Rim)

Enjoy mariachi music and listen to speakers recognizing the Art on the Rim artists from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 2 along Rim Road.

Art on the Rim (In conjunction with Sunrise at Scenic Drive)

The public is invited to stroll down Rim Road and see the artwork that adorns the many residential front yards, and participate in a mental health awareness event. The event happens from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 2 along Rim Road and Tom Lea Upper Park.

Festivals and Carnivals :

Chalk the Block

Celebrating 15 years, the downtown festival will take place Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9. Enjoy creative art displays and listen to live music.

Info: www.chalktheblock.com

Dia de Los Muertos Festival

The community celebration will be happening downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy performances, hands-on activities, a themed Streetcar ride, and a parade in the Downtown Arts District.

TeentoberFest

A festival for teenagers hosted by the El Paso Public Library will be happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Judge Edward Marquez Library, 610 North Yarbrough Drive. Enjoy teen-focused games, activities, and valuable information.

Glow in the Park

All children are welcome in costume to a glow-in-the-dark dance party. The fun will be happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at Memorial Park, 1701 N. Copia.

Boo at the Zoo

Take the family to the El Paso Zoo for a fun-filled experience that will be happening Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. Come in costume, get free candy, and experience animals with Halloween treats.

Halloween Carnivals

Parks and Recreation will be hosting free Halloween Carnivals from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at participating recreation and community centers. Enjoy jumping balloons, games and candy.

Streetcar Events

Fun on the El Paso Streetcar includes, history and architectural tours, read and rides, live music, and ghost tours. Events are free Thursday through Saturday.

Info: www.facebook.com/elpasostreetcar

Fitness and Wellness

Live Active El Paso offers free Zumba, yoga, dance cardio, strength training and hiking every week. Visit www.liveactiveep.com for specific events, dates, times and locations.

A complete list of events can be found by visiting the City Events page at Events (elpasotexas.gov).

