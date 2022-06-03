EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is seeking volunteers to serve on a committee of citizens to develop a vision for future improvements of Memorial Park.

The public is encouraged to self-nominate by Monday, June 13, 2022. To get involved citizens can register online at www.elev8ep.com under the Memorial Park Master Plan steering committee section.



Parks and Recreation is beginning the process of creating a master plan for Memorial Park. An essential part of the process is to get the community, especially current users of the park, involved to receive feedback on improvements and enhancements that will fit the community’s needs. Ben Fyfee, Cultural Affairs & Recreation Managing Director, City of El Paso

The concept for Memorial Park was established more than 100 years ago. In 1918, City leaders envisioned establishing a park and a memorial to honor soldiers and sailors who served and died in World War I.

In 1921, the City hired George Kessler, a well-known landscape architect, to begin plans for the park.

He envisioned the park to be a “Forest in the Desert,” according to the Lone Star Legacy Park memorial plaque. That same year El Paso began planting nearly 9,000 plants and trees on the original 38-acre site.

It now covers 45 acres and includes an indoor aquatic center, a senior center, tennis courts, playground, softball field, the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, a library and other amenities.

