City urges El Pasoans to report positive COVID-19 results

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is urging residents to report all positive COVID-19 cases.

Residents are also asked to isolate and quarantine to minimize risk of exposure.

Health officials say it’s important to report positive COVID-19 results after taking an at-home test to abound potential exposure and community outbreak, especially in children attending school.

City health officials have received about 140 positive results from at-home tests and say while the tests are valuable tools for quickly identifying cases, it’s imperative to notify those who may have been exposed and the City, then isolate.

“It is imperative that COVID-19 results be sent to the City of El Paso to help reduce exposure to others. If the person is a student, parents must notify the student’s school nurse and keep children isolated at home for ten (10) days in order to avoid a potential outbreak in our schools,” said Angela Mora, Public Health Director. “The use of at-home kits can be an easy step to get tested; however, positive results must be reported in order for the required investigation and contact tracing to take place.”

Anyone who was within six feet of contact with a person positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more is being urged to quarantine for ten days.

Anyone who has received a COVID-19 positive result is asked to send an email to EpiReporting@elpasotexas.gov with a photo of the at-home testing kit results along with the positive person’s full name, date of birth, address and phone number.

The City continues to offer free walk-in testing at various locations across the City.

A complete listing of COVID-19 testing is available at EPStrong.org.

Additionally, health officials are encouraging the community to get their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses if they have not done so yet.

A complete listing of COVID-19 vaccine sites and Vaccine Pop-up Events can be found at EPCovidVaccine.com.

The City continues to recommend that people wear face masks in public, frequently wash hands, and practice social distancing.

