City updates COVID-19 testing site hours of operation to expand services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s free COVID-19 testing sites are changing their hours of operation and are expanding their services to conduct dual testing of COVID-19 and the flu.

The free testing option provides simultaneous detection and differentiation of three respiratory viruses (COVID-19/Flu A/Flu B) that can present themselves with overlapping symptoms. Free testing will be available without an appointment at the following locations:

Drive-thru testing: Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Monday through Sunday | 8:30 am to 4 pm

Drive-thru and walk-up testing: UTEP Testing Site, 3333 N. Mesa Monday through Sunday | 8:30 am to 4 pm

Drive-thru testing: Sports Park Testing, 1780 N. Zaragoza Monday through Sunday | 8:30 am to 4 pm

Individuals 5 years of age and older are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot at the following locations by appointment only.

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza Monday through Friday | noon to 6 pm – Saturdays 8 pm to 3 pm

City of El Paso Vaccine Mega Site, 301 George Perry Monday through Saturday | 8 am to Noon and 1 pm to 5 pm

City COVID-19 Clinics Monday through Saturday | 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



· 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

· 9341 Alameda

· 7380 Remcon

· 9566 Railroad

El Paso city health officials remind the public to continue wearing face covers, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing, regardless of whether you have or have not yet received the vaccine.

Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at https://www.epstrong.org/.

