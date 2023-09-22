EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Animal Services and the El Paso Parks and Recreation Departments are collaborating on a series of ‘Bite Prevention and Pet Safety’ classes for the local community.

The city says the series of classes will be hands-on lessons for both children and adults in an effort to promote pet safety and reduce bite incidents.

El Paso Animal Services will be hosting the educational events at various El Paso Parks and Recreation facilities which are the following:

Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at Pavo Real Rec Center located at 9301 Alameda Ave. Ages 14+

Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at Valle Bajo Community Center, located on 7380 Alameda Ave. Ages 14+

Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. at Valle Bajo Community Center located on 7380 Alameda Ave. Ages 14+

Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. at Valle Bajo Community Center located on 7380 Alameda Ave. Ages 5-7



No reservations are needed for participants and the community is invited to visit the El Paso Animal Services online calendar to view other upcoming events. To view the calendar, click here: Calendar – El Paso Animal Services.

Every ‘Bite Prevention and Pet Safety’ class will cover guidance on bite prevention in the home and community from a certified ‘Bite Prevention’ educator, interactive pet safety activities, valuable tips for safe interactions with animals, and free resources and materials for participants, according to the city.

“It’s estimated that 4.5 million people are bitten by pets each year, according to the American Veterinarian Medical Association and the CDC. The majority of pet bites typically involve children inside a home with a family pet and in many cases can be avoided through education. The Bite Prevention and Pet Safety classes aim to bring education, awareness, and responsible pet ownership to keep both people and pets safe.”

-The City of El Paso

For more additional information about El Paso Animal Services, to include adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donations, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org/.