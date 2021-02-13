City to open warming centers starting Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With wintry weather on its way to the Borderland this weekend, the El Paso Office of Emergency Management is opening warming centers.

The warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the following locations:

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.

Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no activities are currently scheduled at the warming centers. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed at all times.

Those who have insufficient heat are encouraged to visit a warming center and/or contact 3-1-1 for more information.

EPOEM also offered tips on staying safe during this weekend’s winter storm:

Avoid unnecessary trips outside. If you must go out, limit the time you stay outside.

Wear several layers of loose, warm clothing.

Keep your head, hands and feet covered when outdoors.

Stay dry, as moisture can damage the insulating effectiveness of clothing.

Pay extra attention to your daily needs: get enough sleep, eat high energy foods, drink warm beverages to help your body stay warm and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Roads may become icy and slippery. If you have to drive, remember to slow down and keep your full attention on the road. Maintain enough distance from vehicles in fr​ont of you.

For more information about extreme cold safety, visit ElPasoReady.org.​