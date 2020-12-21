City to offer bereavement counseling for those who have suffered COVID-19 losses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the holidays come and go, the pain of losing a loved one becomes more difficult. This is especially true of the 1,304 and counting families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 this year in El Paso.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and Emergence Health Network have partnered to provide bereavement guidance and counseling support resources to those who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The sessions — in English and Spanish — are scheduled Wednesday, December 23. he English session will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Spanish session at 7 p.m.

“Many members of the El Paso community have suffered the loss of loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Losing a loved one is associated with risk factors which can lead to prolonged grief disorder, post-traumatic stress, and other poor bereavement outcomes among relatives,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora. “Bereavement is a natural part of the human experience, but it can understandably be intensely painful, and can negatively impact physical and mental health.”

WHAT: Bereavement Coping Guidance Sessions

WHEN: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

6:30 p.m. (English)

7 p.m. (Spanish)

WHERE: Download the free Microsoft Teams application and join on the meeting on your computer or mobile app by clink on this link.

Or call in (audio only):

(915) 213-4096

Phone Conf. ID: 275 033 460#

The two sessions are led by mental health professionals.