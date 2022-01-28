EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Representatives Alexsandra Annello, District 2, and City Representative Peter Svarzbein, District 1 will be at a ceremony to unveil a plaque for Scenic Drive this weekend.

The ceremony is set for the overlook at Scenic Drive, on Sunday Jan. 30 at 10 AM.

Officials say that Scenic Drive marked its 100th anniversary with little fanfare in 2020, due to gathering restrictions designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Annello and Svarzbein commissioned a plaque to commemorate the 100-year milestone of one of the most iconic roadways in El Paso. The plaque will be unveiled at the ceremony.

Scenic Drive will be closed to traffic as part of Scenic Sundays which takes place every Sunday. The roadway closes to vehicular traffic to allow runners, joggers, walkers, and cyclists an opportunity to take in the panoramic view of the city from the Franklin Mountains.

City staff will provide free transportation from the gated area on the west side of Scenic Drive to the Scenic Drive overlook from the gated area on the west side of Scenic Drive to the Scenic Drive overlook for media and other individuals requiring assistance getting to the event.

