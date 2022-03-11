EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will host four virtual community meetings to discuss the proposed amendments to the Noise Ordinance and the Sound Amplification Permit Ordinance, detailed in municipal codes Title 9 (Health and Safety) and Title 5 (Business License and Permit Regulations).

In 2018 and 2019, the City of El Paso the discussion with the community regarding Noise Ordinance revisions was held, with officials describing the meetings as ‘robust.’

In 2019, City Council recognized the need to gather additional data to further refine the community-driven revisions implemented; however, the efforts were halted due to the pandemic.

In spring 2021, as the city began to once again reopen the Police Department, Code Enforcement, and the City Attorney’s Office started to gather observational data, sound readings, engaging businesses, and the community to measure the effectiveness of the Noise Ordinance and the Sound Amplification Permit Ordinance.

The public is invited to attend one of the four virtual community meetings listed as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link

Phone: (915) 213-4096; code: 661 650 140#

MONDAY, MARCH 21

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link

Phone: (915) 213-4096; code: 482 857 210#

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

9 to 10:30 a.m.

Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link

Phone: (915) 213-4096; code: 891 789 084#

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Virtual: Microsoft Teams Link

Phone: (915) 213-4096; code: 504 545 226#

The community may also attend a public hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the El Paso City Council meeting, 300 N. Campbell.

The proposed revisions for Title 9 include:

Reasonable Sensibilities Standard: Clarifying violations can occur at any time of the day if the noise unreasonably disturbs or interferes with the sleep, peace, comfort, or repose of a person of reasonable sensibilities

Location of Reading: Revising location from the property line of the property receiving the noise to the property line of the property producing the noise

Decibel Level: Lowering from 70 dB to 65 dB

Vibration Violations: Revising requirements from adjoining properties to the affected property.

Penalties: The city may, by Chapter 54 of the Texas Local Government Code, bring civil action against a person violating a provision of this chapter. The civil action may include civil penalties of up to $1,000/day

The proposed revisions for Title 5 include:

Revising the definition of “Outdoor Area” to clarify that roll-up style doors, open doors, and windows constitute an outdoor area

Lowering decibel level from 70 dB to 65 dB

Expanding location requirement from 350 feet to 500 feet from residences

Requiring written notice to neighbors expanded from 300 feet to 500 feet; written responses expanded from 150 feet to 300 feet

Lowering revocation threshold from ten citations to two citations

Clarifying that the City may seek injunctive relief for violations under the Texas Local Government Code

The proposed revisions for Title 5 do not apply to businesses within the designated boundaries of the DMD; however, if the DMD expands its boundaries then businesses within any future expanded areas will need a permit if they meet the criteria.

