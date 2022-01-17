City to host meetings on redistricting process

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso announced that they will be hosting a series of in-person community meeting throughout the community and several virtual meetings to encourage residents to learn more about and participate in the ongoing redistricting process.

“Residents are invited to learn more and provide their input on the proposed maps that will redraw the boundaries for all City Council districts and impact future council elections,” officials shared Monday.

The process of redrawing district boundaries is conducted every ten years in alignment with the U.S. Census. The process is undertaken to guarantee equal voter representation.

Once finalized, the new districting map will remain in place for the next 10 years, or until the 2030 U.S. Census data is released.

The City’s Districting Commission plans to submit a final map proposal to the City Council in April 2022 and the Council is expected to adopt a final map in July 2022.

The following in-person meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.:

MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022

Westside Regional Command Center

4801 Osborne Dr.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022

Pebble Hills Regional Command Center

10780 Pebble Hills Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022

Mission Valley Regional Command Center

9011 Escobar Dr.

MONDAY, JANUARY 31, 2022

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center

3001 Parkwood St.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022

Memorial Senior Center

1800 Byron St.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022

Marty Robbins Recreation Center

11620 Vista del Sol Dr.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

Hilos de Plata Senior Center

4451 Delta Dr.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022

Northeast Regional Command Center

9600 Dyer St.

Residents who attend the in-person meeting are STRONGLY advised to wear a mask. The city will also host a hybrid and a completely virtual meeting, both are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

In-Person: Blue Flame Building

304 Texas Ave.

Virtual: WebEx Link

Phone: 1(408)418-9388 or 1(844)992-4726

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022

Virtual meeting hosted in partnership with the El Paso Neighborhood Coalition

Virtual: Microsoft Teams

Phone: (915)213-4096; code:120083695

The public can learn more about the City’s Districting Commission, visiting their new website.

