City to host meetings on redistricting process

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso announced that they will be hosting a series of in-person community meeting throughout the community and several virtual meetings to encourage residents to learn more about and participate in the ongoing redistricting process.
“Residents are invited to learn more and provide their input on the proposed maps that will redraw the boundaries for all City Council districts and impact future council elections,” officials shared Monday.
The process of redrawing district boundaries is conducted every ten years in alignment with the U.S. Census. The process is undertaken to guarantee equal voter representation.
Once finalized, the new districting map will remain in place for the next 10 years, or until the 2030 U.S. Census data is released.
The City’s Districting Commission plans to submit a final map proposal to the City Council in April 2022 and the Council is expected to adopt a final map in July 2022.
The following in-person meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.:
MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022
Westside Regional Command Center
4801 Osborne Dr.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022
Pebble Hills Regional Command Center
10780 Pebble Hills Blvd.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022
Mission Valley Regional Command Center
9011 Escobar Dr.
MONDAY, JANUARY 31, 2022
Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center
3001 Parkwood St.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
Memorial Senior Center
1800 Byron St.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022
Marty Robbins Recreation Center
11620 Vista del Sol Dr.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2022
Hilos de Plata Senior Center
4451 Delta Dr.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022
Northeast Regional Command Center
9600 Dyer St.
Residents who attend the in-person meeting are STRONGLY advised to wear a mask. The city will also host a hybrid and a completely virtual meeting, both are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.:
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
In-Person: Blue Flame Building
304 Texas Ave.
Virtual: WebEx Link
Phone: 1(408)418-9388 or 1(844)992-4726
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022
Virtual meeting hosted in partnership with the El Paso Neighborhood Coalition
Virtual: Microsoft Teams
Phone: (915)213-4096; code:120083695
The public can learn more about the City’s Districting Commission, visiting their new website.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.