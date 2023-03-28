EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing Department will be hosting the 10th annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo Wednesday morning, March 29, at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.

The Expo, which will be free and open to the public, is billed as the largest business networking opportunity in the Southwest.

Attendees will be able to visit exhibitors’ booths and network with a variety of information sessions to benefit small businesses in growing by learning how they can participate in cooperative contracts used by governmental agencies across the county.

This year’s keynote speaker, Jamie Cochran, chief operating officer of Echelon Front, will be talking about leadership at every level, at every capacity and as a skill. She will give tips and tools on how to improve your leadership skills.

For more information, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov under the Purchasing Department Purchasing Expo tab.