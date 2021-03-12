City to honor those who died of COVID-19 with Unite with Light event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To memorialize those who died due to COVID-19, the City of El Paso is holding a Unite with Light event on Saturday.

As of Friday, 2,234 people in El Paso have died due to COVID. The community is encouraged to illuminate their front yards, porches or windows at sunset on Saturday with candles, twinkle lights, luminarias or other types of illumination to memorialize those individuals.

Saturday commemorates the day that El Paso’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 case — a male in his 40s — was reported by the El Paso Department of Public Health last year. On April 9, 2020, the City reported its first COVID-19 death — a male in his 80s.

“Many in our community have been touched in some way by COVID-19. And this pandemic, that has caused havoc across the world, is not over,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “People are still testing positive for COVID-19, and our mothers, fathers, grandparents, siblings, friends and co-workers are still dying because of this virus. On the one-year mark of our first COVID-19 positive case, we ask everyone to reflect on those we lost because of this ongoing pandemic.”

The community can turn on their lights at about 6 p.m. to recognize the one-year mark and pay homage to those who have lost their life due to the virus.

The city is asking the public to share photos and videos on the city’s social media platforms with the hashtag #UniteWithLightEP.