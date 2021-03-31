City to close, consolidate COVID-19 testing sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several state COVID-19 testing sites will be closed starting Thursday.

The city of El Paso said that resources will be consolidated to existing COVID testing mega sites.

The following State testing sites will be closed beginning Thursday:

Ascarate Park, 6800 Delta

Eastside Sports Complex, 14380 Montwood

Region 19 Kenworthy Complex, 9776 Kenworthy

ESD 2 Fire Station, 11440 North Loop, Socorro, TX

The following State testing sites will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7 days a week:

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr.

Nations Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

UTEP Schuster 1 Parking Lot (Schuster Avenue and Spur 1966 Roundabout, on the south side of the complex)

The following State testing sites will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Memorial Park; 1701 N. Copia St.

ESD #2 HQ, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

West Valley Fire Station, 510 Vinton Rd., Anthony, TX

The following State rural testing sites will be closed to observe the Spring holiday on March 31 and April 2, and will resume regular hours of operation on April 5:

West Valley Fire Station., 510 Vinton Rd., Anthony TX (also closed on Thursday)

All State testing sites listed below will be closed Sunday and resume regular hours of operation on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday:

UMMC testing sites listed below will be closed Sunday and resume regular hours of operation on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday:

County SportsPark, 1780 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX (Entrance off Joe Battle Blvd.)

For more information about where to get tested throughout the community and to make an appointment to get tested at our city sites, visit epstrong.org and click on the Testing tab.