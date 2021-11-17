City to assist Salvation Army, participate in Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city’s Department of Community and Human Development is inviting the community to participate in Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, from November 13 to November 21.

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an annual program and to support the endeavor, city staff will be assisting the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen on November 22 to help provide to those who are experiencing homelessness.

The community is encouraged to contribute throughout the entire holiday season, in addition to Thanksgiving week.

Community members interested in volunteering can participate in the following:

Volunteer in the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen

Volunteer at the Salvation Army Thrift Store

Become a “bell ringer” to help fundraise during November and December

Donate hygiene products, such as diapers and wipes, for those in need

For more information on these opportunities, you can call the Salvation Army of El Paso at (915) 544-9811 (extension: 75213) or visit at 4300 E. Paisano.

