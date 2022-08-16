EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council approved placing three ballot measures on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The city is asking residents to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives.

Under the ballot measures, $246.48 million will go for street improvements, including new sidewalks, streetscapes, traffic control and planning.

Another $20.8 million will go for parks and recreation facilities and $5.2 million will go for renewable energy and efficiency projects.

In December 2021, the El Paso City Council directed staff to develop a bond package that focused on addressing identified community priorities and needs.

The city conducted a survey and identified three needs: street infrastructure, qualify of life facilities and renewable energy.

The bonds will be broken down into three ballot propositions. Here is how a city news release describes each category.

Prop A: Streets Focus

The first proposition will provide $135 million for the resurfacing and reconstruction of the top 50 most traveled roadways in the City of El Paso; $35 million for residential resurfacing based on pavement condition data; $15 million for intersection safety; and $52 million for street connectivity to include Airway, Resler and Montwood extensions.

Prop B: Parks Focus

The second proposition will fund an all-abilities playground estimated at $10 million. The new facility will serve as a mega regional park. The proposal will also provide $5 million for shade structures at city parks, and $5 million for the Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP), providing funds for critical small-scale park projects.

Prop C: Climate Action Focus

The third proposition provides $5 million to fund the development of a comprehensive Climate Action Plan to establish goals and strategies to maximize co-benefits, while simultaneously addressing local climate and social stressors including flooding, heat, energy, and citizen mobility.

City staff will host a series of community meetings in the coming weeks to share additional information about the ballot propositions.

To learn more about the 2022 Community Progress projects, residents may visit www.elpasotexas.gov.