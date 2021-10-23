City to administer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines

In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, right, injects a COVID-19 vaccine into an arm in Jackson, Miss. A survey of Americans on President Joe Biden’s plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 finds a deep and familiar divide: Democrats are overwhelmingly for it, while most Republicans are against it according to a poll released Thursday, Sept. 30, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine, the city will begin administering COVID-19 booster vaccine doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by October 25.

The booster vaccines are for eligible individuals by appointment.

“Although immunity in the fully vaccinated has been found to be high several months after administration, a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to diminish and who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 or complications from severe disease…” City of El Paso

Individuals recommended for the COVID-19 booster are:

People 18 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster at least 6 months after their second COVID-19 dose

People 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster at least 6 months after their second COVID-19 dose

People 18 years and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster at least 6 months after their second COVID-19 dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 years and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a “mix-and-match” booster dose.

The City will administer all three booster shots (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson) AND the third dose by appointment only at the following locations:

301 George Perry

8 am – 12 pm and 1 pm – 5 pm, Monday through Saturday

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

12 pm – 6 pm, Monday through Friday

8 am – 3 pm, Saturday

City of El Paso COVID-19 Clinics

8 am – 12 pm and 1 pm – 5 pm, Monday through Saturday

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

7380 Remcon

9341 Alameda

9566 Railroad

To make an appointment, visit epcovidvaccine.com or call (915) 212-6843.

