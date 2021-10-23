City to administer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine, the city will begin administering COVID-19 booster vaccine doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by October 25.
The booster vaccines are for eligible individuals by appointment.
“Although immunity in the fully vaccinated has been found to be high several months after administration, a booster shot can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to diminish and who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 or complications from severe disease…”City of El Paso
Individuals recommended for the COVID-19 booster are:
- People 18 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster at least 6 months after their second COVID-19 dose
- People 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster at least 6 months after their second COVID-19 dose
- People 18 years and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster at least 6 months after their second COVID-19 dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 years and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a “mix-and-match” booster dose.
The City will administer all three booster shots (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson) AND the third dose by appointment only at the following locations:
- 301 George Perry
8 am – 12 pm and 1 pm – 5 pm, Monday through Saturday
- El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza
12 pm – 6 pm, Monday through Friday
8 am – 3 pm, Saturday
- City of El Paso COVID-19 Clinics
8 am – 12 pm and 1 pm – 5 pm, Monday through Saturday
- 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)
- 7380 Remcon
- 9341 Alameda
- 9566 Railroad
To make an appointment, visit epcovidvaccine.com or call (915) 212-6843.
