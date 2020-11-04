City temporarily closes two Citizen Collection sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department (ESD) will close two of its five Citizen Collection Stations until further notice.

Citizen Collection Stations are drop-off sites for extra household trash, recyclables and bulky items. The sites scheduled to close are located at 121 Atlantic on the Westside and 2492 Harrison in Central.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Months ago in response to this pandemic we developed a plan that calls for interrupting some activities to be able to focus our resources on our primary solid waste services, which are operating the landfill and collecting residential trash,” said Ellen Smyth, Environmental Services Department Managing Director. “Due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our community and in our workforce, we are activating this part of our response plan.”

The temporary closures are due to the pandemic, according to the City.

Residential customers may dispose of extra household trash and recycling at the remaining open drop-sites located at 1034 Pendale, 4501 Hondo Pass and 3510 Confederate, as well as the Greater El Paso Landfill at 2600 Darrington.

For more information, call (915) 212-6000 or visit elpasotexas.gov/ESD.

