City, State Parks closed during Easter weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso reminds the public that gathering at City or State parks during Easter weekend is not allowed in accordance with the Stay Home, Work Safe order.

The order remains in place at parks, including City-owned hike and

bike trails, playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks and skate parks until further notice, according to a news release by the City.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect families, residents are not allowed to gather at parks.

“Easter weekend is typically a time for our families to come together but we must continue to stay home and maintain social distancing during this time of celebration,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “We will overcome this challenge as a community, and we must all do our part to keep our families and neighbors safe from the spread of the virus.”

In addition, at-home gatherings, parties and other group activities that encourage some form of gathering are not permitted, said the release.

Law enforcement and code enforcement officers will issue citations to those who do not follow the order.

The Stay Home, Work Safe order allows for healthy outdoor activities such as walking, running or biking around neighborhoods provided residents maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement.

For more information about the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 containment efforts, visit

www.epstrong.org.