City starts project along Montana Avenue to enhance pedestrian safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso on Monday started a construction project — with an approximate budget of $3.2 million — that will enhance the safety of pedestrian traffic on Montana Avenue.

The improvements are being done from Raynor Street to Chelsea Street and include new traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Montana and Raynor and Montana and Chelsea.

The project is expected to improve pedestrian connectivity along the Montana Brio route and encourage economic activity in the area.

Additional upgrades include Accessible Pedestrian Signal (APS) systems, ADA accessible sidewalks, curbs and ramps, as well as driveway reconstructions and the installation of landscaping in order to enhance the visual image of the area and increase the overall safety for pedestrians utilizing the area.

A driveway on Montana Avenue for visitors to Police Headquarters at 911 N. Raynor Street will be closed. Visitors are instructed to enter through the driveway located on N. Raynor Street. 

The project is expected to be completed in the Winter 2021.

