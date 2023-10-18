EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Commuters in El Paso will soon have new signalized intersections to assist with traffic management and enhance roadway safety.



The intersection of Pebble Hills Drive and Tim Foster Street will be the first of nine (9) intersections getting traffic signals under this approximately 16-month-long project beginning this month. This $8 million development is part of the City’s commitment to invest in mobility and enhance its regional comprehensive transportation system.



Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the construction zones. The order of the installation of the signalized intersections the following:

· Pebble Hills Dr. and Tim Foster St.

· Rich Beem Dr. and Ralph Seitsinger Dr.

· Pebble Hills Dr. and Tierra Mina Dr.

· Pebble Hills Dr. and John Hayes St.

· Sean Haggerty Dr. and Rushing Road

· Ventana Ave. and Tierra Este Road

· Edgemere Blvd. and Tim Foster Dr.

· Edgemere Blvd. and Tierra Dorada Dr.

· Mesa Hills Dr. and Cabaret Dr.



Detours and construction signage will be present at each intersection throughout the project, and motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during their daily commutes to avoid traffic congestion.

The construction schedule and installation order of the signalized intersections are subject to change due to unforeseen conditions and weather events.