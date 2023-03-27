EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso and community volunteers will be partnering to work on “Love Your Block” projects to revitalize Chihuahuita and Segundo Barrio neighborhoods starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

Chihuahuita neighborhood:

City staff, neighborhood volunteers and a homeowner’s family will be repainting the home located at 608 Canal Rd in the Chihuahuita neighborhood.

Segundo Barrio neighborhood:

As part of the mural project being installed on the property located at 900 St Vrain, community volunteers and City staff will be leveling out the vacant lot, installing two cinder block benches, adding a miniature library, and leading a neighborhood cleanup in the surrounding areas.

For more information, you can visit ElPasoTexas.gov under the Community and Human Development section.